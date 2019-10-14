Foreign students add $446M to state’s economy

International students had a total economic impact in Hawaii of $446 million last year, according to a new report by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Read more

The report, called the Economic Impact of International Students in Hawaii, says the direct spending by foreign students in Hawaii was $216.9 million in 2018. But the ripple effects of that spending generated $446.7 million in economic output, including $34.3 million in state taxes and $197.3 million in household income.

Spending by international students also supported 4,576 jobs in the state, the report said. The average annual spending per student was $15,165, including tuition, living expenses and fees.

The report was the result of a DBEDT survey of educational institutions in Hawaii that found 14,300 international students from 128 countries in the islands last year. Forty-one institutions responded to the survey.

The number of students includes both long- and short-term students, such as those who came to attend English language programs.

About 26% of the international students were from Japan, while South Korea was the second-largest country of origin with about 11%, followed by about 6% from China.

Gov. David Ige said in a statement that the international students have a positive impact on the islands, beyond their direct and indirect spending.

“Their presence in our schools promotes mutual understanding and global collaboration and is essential to building bridges that connect future world leaders,” he said. “We are able to share Hawaii’s culture with the students and they, in turn, teach us about their culture. These experiences will positively change the trajectory of Hawaii’s future.”

Hawaii has an association comprised of 31 schools, called the Study Hawaii consortium, that promotes the industry and is recruiting international students.

Mike McCartney, director of DBEDT, said international study exchange programs contribute to Hawaii’s economic growth and the state’s ability to “attract foreign students and investments.”

“Hawaii’s appeal as a place that embraces many different cultures remains one of our greatest assets,” McCartney said.