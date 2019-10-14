Chaminade volleyball wins 10th straight

Rachel Reedy recorded 14 kills and Emma Tecklenburg chipped in with 10 as Chaminade swept Concordia 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in a Pacific West Conference women’s volleyball match on Sunday at McCabe Gym. Read more

Rachel Reedy recorded 14 kills and Emma Tecklenburg chipped in with 10 as Chaminade swept Concordia 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in a Pacific West Conference women’s volleyball match on Sunday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (15-2, 9-0 PWC) won their school-record 10th straight match and are atop the conference standings. Riley Gill led the Eagles (9-8, 3-6) with eight kills.

Chaminade hosts Fresno Pacific (2-16, 1-8) on Thursday at McCabe Gym, with first serve slated for 7 p.m.

UH sailing team finishes fourth, 14th

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team took fourth place while the Rainbow Wahine ended in 14th place at the 30th Annual Stoney Burke Intersectional held over the weekend off Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay.

For the second straight year, UC Santa Barbara won the regatta with 47 points. UH scored 116 points.

The coed team featured Patrick Wilkinson and Frances Tarpey-Schwed in the A Division, while Bastien Rasse and Devon Stapleton sailed in the B Division.

Hayden Lahr and Isabelle Anderson raced in the A Division of the women’s regatta. Competing in the B Division were Kahala Furukawa and Megan Lucas.

Next for the coed team is the PCCSC Fall Dinghy Championships on Nov. 16-17 in Santa Barbara while the women compete in the Fall Championship on Oct. 26-27 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.