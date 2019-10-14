comscore Chaminade volleyball wins 10th straight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball wins 10th straight

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Rachel Reedy recorded 14 kills and Emma Tecklenburg chipped in with 10 as Chaminade swept Concordia 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in a Pacific West Conference women’s volleyball match on Sunday at McCabe Gym. Read more

