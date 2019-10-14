comscore Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary: ‘Bows, SSC crowd had Izzo steamed in ‘05 opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary: ‘Bows, SSC crowd had Izzo steamed in ‘05 opener

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When the University of Hawaii’s basketball team stunned Michigan State 84-62 in the 2005 season opener for both teams, upset was the right word to describe it in more ways than one. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 13
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 14, 2019

Scroll Up