Food waste truck spills load on H-1 westbound near Waipahu off-ramp; closing of Zipper Lane delayed

A food waste truck spilled its load in a traffic accident on the H-1 westbound on the Pearl City viaduct near the Waipahu off-ramp, state Department of Transportation officials said.
The accident, which occurred before 10:30 a.m. has delayed the closing of the Zipper Lane. Traffic in the area is heavy, officials said.
