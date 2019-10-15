Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha files for divorce from Katherine

Louis Kealoha, the retired police chief and convicted felon, filed for divorce today from his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, also a convicted felon.

Kealoha cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce in state court, according to Rustam Barbee, who represents Louis Kealoha in the criminal cases against him in federal court.

Louis Kealoha this afternoon filed the divorce papers “pro se,” meaning he does not have an attorney and is representing himself in that matter.

Barbee is his court-appointed lawyer in the criminal proceedings.

The couple and two Honolulu police officers were convicted by a federal jury in June of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Using their public law enforcement positions, the four tried to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for stealing the couple’s mailbox in 2013 and then lied about their actions to federal investigators.

The Kealohas’ are scheduled to be sentenced in that case Oct. 31.

Katherine is in federal custody while Louis is free pending the sentencing.

The pair also face charges of bank fraud in a January trial that resulted from the same federal public corruption investigation that ensnared the couple in the conspiracy case. That investigation has been ongoing since 2015.