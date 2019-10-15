The Electric Kitchen: Pumpkin delicious as savory dish

Fall is here, and that means pumpkin everything! Read more

Fall is here, and that means pumpkin everything! Though we often think of pumpkin in sweet dishes, it can be so much more.

Savory pumpkin recipes definitely deserve room on your holiday menu. From lobster pumpkin mac and cheese to pumpkin rolls, these recipes will spice up your fall dinner parties.

This week, embrace the fall pumpkin trend with these recipes.

PUMPKIN SHRIMP CURRY

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup sliced onion

1 tablespoon EACH minced ginger and garlic

1 chopped plum tomato

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1-1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup roasted, diced butternut squash

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1-1/2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Cilantro and lime zest, for garnish

In large saucepan over medium, heat olive oil. Add onion and ginger; saute until soft, about 8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add tomato and pumpkin, stirring until pumpkin is golden brown, 10 minutes.

Add broth, coconut milk, curry and cayenne; simmer 20 minutes.

Add squash, shrimp and lime juice. Simmer until shrimp are cooked and squash is warm. Serve with rice. Top with cilantro and lime zest. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including steamed rice): 260 calories, 14 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 160 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 20 g protein.

PUMPKIN LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 (12-ounce) package uncooked shell pasta

4 tablespoons margarine, melted, divided

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

1 (8-ounce) package shredded cheddar cheese

1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Pinch EACH garlic powder, paprika and ground nutmeg, or to taste

2 dashes hot sauce, or to taste

1 pound cooked lobster tails, peeled and chopped

1 (12-ounce) package green peas, thawed if frozen

1/2 cup panko

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Bring large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Cook pasta shells until slightly firm, about 10 minutes; drain and set aside.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. In skillet, combine 2 tablespoons margarine and shallot; stir until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Whisk in flour to form smooth paste.

Slowly whisk in evaporated milk to form smooth sauce; simmer until thickened, 2 to 4 minutes. Whisk in cheddar and mascarpone until melted, about 5 minutes. Stir in pumpkin, zest, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, nutmeg and hot sauce until combined.

Lightly mix in lobster, green peas and cooked pasta shells until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Pour into prepared casserole dish; top with panko and Parmesan. Drizzle with remaining margarine. Bake until topping is brown and crisp, about 40 minutes. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 1 pound lobster meat): 450 calories, 23 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 25 g protein.

PUMPKIN KNOT ROLLS

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

2 (1/4-ounce) packages active dry yeast

1 cup warm whole milk

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin

3 large eggs, divided

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

5-1/2 to 6 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 tablespoon cold water

Sesame or poppy seeds

In medium bowl, add yeast and milk; stir until yeast is dissolved. Add butter, sugar, pumpkin, 2 eggs, salt and 3 cups flour. Beat until smooth.

Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto lightly floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

Punch dough down. Turn onto lightly floured surface; divide in half. Shape each half into 12 balls. Roll each ball into 10-inch rope; tie into a knot and tuck ends under. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Cover; let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In small bowl, beat water and remaining egg. Brush over rolls. Sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds. Bake 15 to 17 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks. Makes 2 dozen.

Approximate nutritional information, per roll (not including sesame or poppy seeds): 180 calories, 4 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 5 g sugar, 5 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.