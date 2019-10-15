Quickbites: Paniolos, Tip a Cop, Airport Restaurant Month, more

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

PANIOLOS RIDES INTO KAHALA

The burritos, tacos and bowls of Paniolos Hawaii have arrived at Kahala Mall. The takeout spot uses grass-fed, antibioticfree local beef and makes all of its meats, beans, rice and salsas fresh.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and until 6 p.m. Sundays. Paniolos has other locations in Kailua and Kapolei.

TIME FOR PIZZA KITCHEN TIPOFF

If you notice police officers congregating at your neighborhood California Pizza Kitchen this weekend, do not be alarmed.

They’re probably not fighting crime, they’re participating in the annual Tip a Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii.

Off-duty officers will be working the tables at all Oahu CPKs, collecting tips that will go to Special Olympics.

Cops will work the floor on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will involve personnel from the Honolulu Police Department, city prosecutors office, Department of Public Safety, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Marine Corps and the U.S. Probations Office.

Over the years, Tip a Cop has raised $342,557 for Special Olympics Hawaii, to support sport, health, education and leadership programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

RESTAURANT MONTH TARGETS TRAVELERS

If you’re flying this month, you might consider getting to the airport early — it’s Airport Restaurant Month, which means special fall-themed menus will be offered at Stinger Ray’s and PGA Tour Grill at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

If you’re traveling a lot, pick up an HMSHost Airport Restaurant Month Passport, collect stamps at the various airports you pass through and you’ll be eligible to win a trip to New York for dinner at a James Beard Award-recognized restaurant.

More than 40 airports in North America are participating in the annual promotion.

Like restaurant weeks in cities, the airport event offers tasting menus with a choice of appetizers and entrees that travelers can customize to make a preflight meal. A free dark chocolate and sea salt bar is included.

Go to AirportRestaurantMonth.com for a list of the more airports and restaurants, and for rules for the passport contest.

WHOLE GRAINS ON MENU AT COOKING CLASS

Learn to cook with whole grains at this month’s Eat Well for Life cooking demonstration, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Adventist Health Castle.

“Explore and Eat – What is a Whole Grain?” will be taught by chef-instructor Daniel Swift of Kapiolani Community College.

He will cover an introduction to whole grains and where to buy them, plus demonstrate three vegan whole-grain dishes.

Cost is $12, which includes samples and recipes. Payment is required a week in advance; call 263-5050.

CALLING ALL COFFEE RECIPES

If you love all things Kona coffee and have the recipes to prove it, consider entering one in the KTA Super Stores Kona Coffee Recipe Contest, to be held Nov. 3 at Hawaii Community College as part of the 49th Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival on Hawaii island.

The contest calls for recipes that use 100% Kona coffee and includes categories for professionals, amateurs, keiki and culinary students. Submit entries by Oct. 25. Contestants will receive a free 2019 Festival button and a $25 KTA grocery certificate. For entry forms, visit 808ne.ws/konarecipe.

The festival runs Nov. 1 to 10, and the contest is one of a long list of events planned. Other happenings include a three-day cupping competition, barista competition, barista training, discussions about the Kona coffee industry and farm tours, plus a diverse list of other events such as a lantern parade and bon dance, art and quilt exhibits, marathon, talent night and more.

Visit konacoffeefest.com for details.

TEA PARTIES FOR GOOD CAUSES

>> A party in pink: Take tea at the Veranda at the Kahala Hotel & Resort on weekends this month, and a portion of what you spend will go to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Foundation. The Veranda is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with special pink desserts, such as cream puffs with pink chocolate flowers, guava chiffon cake and coconut macaroons dipped in pink chocolate.

The pink tea service is offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Cost is $60 for the Royal Tea Service (with a glass of Champagne) or $80 for the Imperial (includes a box of the Kahala’s chocolate macadamia nuts, which are pink with a strawberry-flavored coating for the month). Call 739-8907. (The nuts are sold at the resort’s retail shops for $32 per half-pound box, also with a portion of sales going to Race for a Cure.)

>> Mad Hatter’s Tea Party: A fundraiser Sunday supports the Arts at Marks Garage. Tea at 1024 will provide tea sandwiches and petite sweets. A glass of sparking wine is included. The tea party runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St. Cost is $120. Go to eventbrite.com (search for “tea party.”)

NEED GROCERIES?

Thursday is a good day to shop at a Whole Foods Market. Stores are donating 5% of sales to Hawai‘i Appleseed Center, to support programs providing meals for schoolkids.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.