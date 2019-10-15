Reedy named PacWest Player of the Week
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Chaminade’s Rachel Reedy was named the Pacific West Conference Volleyball Player of the Week on Monday.
The junior right-side hitter from Temple City, Calif., registered 33 kills over two matches last week at McCabe Gym. She had a match-high 19 kills and two digs in a 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 win over Biola last Wednesday. On Sunday against Concordia-Irvine, she added five digs to her match-high 14 kills in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.
The Silverswords (15-2 overall, 7-2 PWC) put their program-record 10-match win streak on the line on Thursday when hosting Fresno Pacific (2-16, 1-8) at 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.
U.S. earns bronze at World Cup
The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, defeated Egypt today to earn a bronze medal at the FIVB World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.
Setter Micah Christenson (Kamehameha) was in on three blocks and Erik Shoji (Punahou) was the libero in the 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 victory. Micah Ma’a (Punahou) was used as a serving sub in Set 1.
The Americans and Poland both finished 9-2 in the round-robin event, but Poland took the silver based on set differential. Poland was 30-9 and the U.S. 29-12 in sets won-lost.