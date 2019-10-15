Reedy named PacWest Player of the Week

Chaminade’s Rachel Reedy was named the Pacific West Conference Volleyball Player of the Week on Monday. Read more

Chaminade’s Rachel Reedy was named the Pacific West Conference Volleyball Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior right-side hitter from Temple City, Calif., registered 33 kills over two matches last week at McCabe Gym. She had a match-high 19 kills and two digs in a 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 win over Biola last Wednesday. On Sunday against Concordia-Irvine, she added five digs to her match-high 14 kills in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.

The Silverswords (15-2 overall, 7-2 PWC) put their program-record 10-match win streak on the line on Thursday when hosting Fresno Pacific (2-16, 1-8) at 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

U.S. earns bronze at World Cup

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, defeated Egypt today to earn a bronze medal at the FIVB World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.

Setter Micah Christenson (Kamehameha) was in on three blocks and Erik Shoji (Punahou) was the libero in the 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 victory. Micah Ma’a (Punahou) was used as a serving sub in Set 1.

The Americans and Poland both finished 9-2 in the round-robin event, but Poland took the silver based on set differential. Poland was 30-9 and the U.S. 29-12 in sets won-lost.