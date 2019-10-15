[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls playoffs, third-place: Kahuku vs. Kapolei, to follow fifth-place match, at Farrington.

Fifth-place: Waianae/Kaiser winner vs. Farrington/Nanakuli winner, 5:30 p.m., at Farrington

OIA Division II girls playoffs, third-place: Campbell vs. McKinley, 3:30 p.m., at Farrington.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH soccer field; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest women: Domincan at Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

OIA Division I girls playoffs, final:

Mililani at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II girls playoffs, final:

Kalani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m., at Moanalua.

College Men

HPU Dual Match #2

Monday, At Hawaii Kai Golf Course

Final round, par 72

Team

306–Hawaii Pacific. 309–Chaminade.

Individual

73–Ray Kim*, HPU; Joseph Pigatti*, HPU. 74–Ryan Torres, HPU. 75–Blake Mullen, HPU; Jeren Nishimoto, Chaminade;

Schuyler Peterson, Chaminade. 76–Daniel McIntyre*, Chaminade. 77–Dylan Smith*, HPU. 78–Kalani Frazier, Chaminade;

Keliikalani Kamelamela-Dudoit, HPU. 79–Minsu Lee, HPU. 81–Colby Gunderson, Chaminade. 82–Sirasit Prateepmongkol, HPU. 84–Desmond Mello, Chaminade. Note: * denotes played as individuals and were not involved in team scoring.

World Golf Ranking

Through Oct. 13

1. Brooks Koepka, USA 12.04

2. Rory McIlroy, NIR 9.47

3. Dustin Johnson, USA 8.38

4. Jon Rahm, ESP 7.61

5. Justin Thomas, USA 7.16

6. Patrick Cantlay, USA 7.09

7. Justin Rose, ENG 7.00

8. Bryson DeChambeau, USA 5.85

9. Tiger Woods, USA 5.82

10. Xander Schauffele, USA 5.74

11. Francesco Molinari, ITA 5.54

12. Webb Simpson, USA 5.50

13. Tony Finau, USA 5.50

14. Paul Casey, ENG 5.36

15. Tommy Fleetwood, ENG 5.25

16. Patrick Reed, USA 5.11

17. Adam Scott, AUS 5.03

18. Shane Lowry, IRL 4.81

19. Gary Woodland, USA 4.77

20. Rickie Fowler, USA 4.70

21. Matt Kuchar, USA 4.51

22. Bernd Wiesberger, AUT 4.08

23. Kevin Na, USA 3.95

24. Louis Oosthuizen, SAF 3.92

25. Marc Leishman, AUS 3.86

26. Matthew Fitzpatrick, ENG 3.85

27. Jason Day, AUS 3.62

28. Matt Wallace, ENG 3.61

29. Danny Willett, ENG 3.45

30. Kevin Kisner, USA 3.44

Presidents Cup Standings

Dec. 12-15, At Melbourne, AUS

Standings through Oct. 13

Top 10 automatically qualify

United States

1. Brooks Koepka 8,310

2. Justin Thomas 6,949

3. Dustin Johnson 6,643

4. Patrick Cantlay 5,898

5. Xander Schauffele 5,753

6. Webb Simpson 5,532

7. Matt Kuchar 5,520

8. Bryson DeChambeau 5,341

9. Tony Finau 5,152

10.. Gary Woodland 4,964

11. Rickie Fowler 4,678

12. Patrick Reed 4,510

13. Tiger Woods 3,905

14. Chez Reavie 3,810

15. Kevin Kisner 3,670

International

1. Marc Leishman, AUS 192.94

2. Hideki Matsuyama, JPN 187.11

3. Louis Oosthuizen, RSA 184.68

4. Adam Scott, AUS 180.30

5. Abraham Ancer, MEX 160.39

6. Haotong Li, CHN 128.63

7. C.T. Pan, TPE 125.77

8. Cameron Smith, AUS 124.17

9. Jason Day, AUS 120.57

10. Jazz Janewattananond, THA 113.86

11. Sungjae Im, KOR 112.04

12. Justin Harding, RSA 109.67

13. Corey Conners, CAN 102.34

14. Shugo Imahira, JPN 100.47

15. Byeong Hun An, KOR 97.26

Volleyball

OIA

Girls varsity

Division I playoffs, Semifinals

Monday, At Moanalua

Mililani def. Kahuku 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 25-23

Moanalua def. Kapolei 25-18, 25-22, 25-19