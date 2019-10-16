Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected for western half of state today

More rains are expected across the western half of Hawaii today and tonight, according to National Weather Service forecasters, with heavy showers and thunderstorms in store for Kauai and Oahu.

A flash flood watch for Kauai County and Oahu begins at noon today due to unstable atmospheric conditions, effective through late tonight.

Today is expected to be mostly cloudy, with showers, and highs ranging from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 70 to 75 degrees.

In Honolulu, scattered showers, with thunderstorms are possible after noon, with a high near 87 degrees. The east, northeast winds will range from 7 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.

In Lihue, showers are likely, with thunderstorms possible after noon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees and northeast winds of 7 to 9 miles per hour.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected, with higher amounts possible due to thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening. The NWS warns the public not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or by foot.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay and Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Tradewinds, and drier weather, are expected to return Thursday, but the trades are expected to shift Saturday afternoon, bringing tropical moisture over the eastern half of the state. Increasing humidity and showers are expected Saturday night and Sunday.