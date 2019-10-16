JLL to manage and lease 2 Oahu shopping centers

JLL said today it has been retained to provide full retail property management and leasing services for the owner of Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe and Dillingham Plaza in Honolulu.

Notable tenants of the 210,000-square-foot Windward City Shopping Center include Longs Drugs, Foodland, 24 Hour Fitness, Ross Dress for Less, First Hawaiian Bank, McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Denny’s Restaurant, and Starbucks Coffee.

Among the tenants of the 181,875-square-foot Dillingham Plaza are Office Depot, Foodland, Ross’ Appliance & Furniture, Savers, Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Chicken.

Wendell Brooks III, senior vice president and Hawaii brokerage lead; James “Kimo” Greenwell, vice president retail leasing; and Cullen Oesterly, vice president, industrial brokerage, will lead JLL’s leasing efforts for Windward City Shopping Center. Jean Evans will oversee property management for the center along with assistant property manager Sarah Mandeville.

Greenwell and Oesterly will lead leasing for Dillingham Plaza, while Evans and Mandeville will lead property management.