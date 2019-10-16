Power outage, downed tree close lanes of traffic in town and Kailua

A power outage in town and a downed tree in Kailua have each closed lanes of traffic this morning.
The power outage has forced the closure of the eastbound right two lanes of the highway at 3055 N. Nimitz Highway.
The downed tree has forced the closure of Kapaa Quarry Road in both directions.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes or expect delays.
