Beretania Street shut down at Pensacola Street due to a down pole

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crews work on a downed utility pole on Beretania Street at Pensacola Street this afternoon before the evening rush hour.
-
COURTESY GOAKAMAI.ORG
Beretania Street at Piikoi Street was clogged with traffic after a downed pole shut the road at Pensacola Street this afternoon.
All lanes of Beretania Street have been shut down from Pensacola Street due to a down pole, Honolulu police said this afternoon.
Traffic is diverted being from Beretania onto the makai bound lanes of Pensacola Street, according to the announcement shortly after 2 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.