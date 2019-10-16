Letters: 30-day rentals should be part of property tax plan

The article “New B&B property tax category proposed” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12), talked about creating a new tax for new owner-occupied bed-and-breakfast establishments, as well as for the 38 grandfathered B&B units. Read more

The article “New B&B property tax category proposed” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12), talked about creating a new tax for new owner-occupied bed-and-breakfast establishments, as well as for the 38 grandfathered B&B units. It also talked about placing the existing (grandfathered) 770 TVU units (non owner-occupied and renting the whole property) into the existing resort class of property taxes. Also, no more TVU units would be allowed.

What the article failed to include are the so-called 30-day rentals. Where do they fit in? Same as the B&Bs or same as the grandfathered TVUs? This is important. This class of TVU is barely operating within the ordinance, with no one keeping track of their activities.

Stevens Parker

Lanikai

