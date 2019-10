In regards to the Thirty Meter Telescope and Sherwood Forest controversies: Our state is being held hostage by race and religion. Read more

In regards to the Thirty Meter Telescope and Sherwood Forest controversies: Our state is being held hostage by race and religion.

We live in the United States of America. Why are we tolerating these ridiculous disruptions and last-minute attempts to thwart legal and thoughtfully planned development? There are ways to add input into project planning, but the time is not when the equipment is driving onto the job site.

Dr. Phil always says, “Don’t reward bad behavior.”

Candas Lee Rego

Kailua

