Letters: Special fees help pay for necessary training

The same day this editorial was published, “Hard look at special fees” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 12), I testified at the Real Estate Commission to support implementing a mandatory online training program for condominium directors, with a test to be completed. Read more

The same day this editorial was published, “Hard look at special fees” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 12), I testified at the Real Estate Commission to support implementing a mandatory online training program for condominium directors, with a test to be completed.

I attended a directors training program held by the Hawaii Council of Community Associations. The education provided will help volunteer directors to better govern their associa- tions. Most directors have no idea what their project documents and Chapter 514B, the law governing condominiums, are about. The first step is for the Legislature to add mandatory directors’ training in Chapter 514B. That’s the first hurdle.

This training could and should move forward with the support of the Condominium Educational Trust Fund.

I would be devastated if the accumulated $2.5 million is diverted to the general fund when we are so close.

Lourdes Scheibert

Ala Moana

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.