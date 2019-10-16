Editorial: Stopping obesity at childhood

Childhood obesity is where the problem starts, and many continue to grow out as they grow up, according to a new study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Read more

Childhood obesity is where the problem starts, and many continue to grow out as they grow up, according to a new study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Hawaii’s proportion of obese children, teens and adults is relatively low among states, but the trend line is what’s worrying.

About 24.9% of Hawaii adults are obese. Although that’s only 49th highest in the U.S., it’s up from 15.7% in 2000 and 8.9% in 1990. Maybe folks need to get off their computers and cell phones and hit the gym — or the beach.

Recycling hits a downcycle

The recycling enterprise is downshifting worldwide, and effective today that trend will be more visible on Hawaii island.

The County of Hawaii has discontinued accepting plastics and most paper at its transfer stations. Officials cited “significant decreases in the global recycling markets,” but promised to “evaluate potential alternatives.”

Easier said than done. The mission there, as well as on Oahu, is to find a use for such materials on-island. Those with suggestions, raise your hands.