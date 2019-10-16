comscore Editorial: Stopping obesity at childhood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Stopping obesity at childhood

  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Childhood obesity is where the problem starts, and many continue to grow out as they grow up, according to a new study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Raise gas tax to pay for green transportation

Scroll Up