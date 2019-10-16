comscore Sea Life Park says Kina, false killer whale, dead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sea Life Park says Kina, false killer whale, dead

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Sea Life Park Hawaii announced Tuesday the death of Kina, the false killer whale who had been a beloved part of its family since 2015. She was about 44 years old. Read more

