Hawaii coach Rolovich’s compensation for season passes $600,000

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich will top $600,000 in compensation this season, making him one of the highest-paid state employees, and he could pass $650,000 by the end of his current contract. Read more

