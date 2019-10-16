Hawaii Grown: Around the nation

Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis ’17: Alabama’s junior quarterback completed 21 of 34 passes for 293 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception as the No. 1 Crimson Tide took down Texas A&M 47-28. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis ’17: Alabama’s junior quarterback completed 21 of 34 passes for 293 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception as the No. 1 Crimson Tide took down Texas A&M 47-28. Alabama is 6-0 this season and has scored at least 42 points each game.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The junior safety for No. 14 Boise State made three tackles, broke up a pass and forced a fumble that he recovered in the Broncos’ 59-37 win over Hawaii.

>> Alexander Vainikolo, Maui ’16: The senior linebacker for New Mexico tallied seven total tackles and one quarterback hurry as the Lobos fell to Colorado State 35-21 on Friday.

>> Alohi Gilman, Kahuku ’15: The senior safety helped No. 8 Notre Dame’s defense with nine tackles in Saturday’s 30-27 win over USC.

>> Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kapolei ’17: The junior defensive lineman at No. 8 Notre Dame had two tackles, one for loss, one quarterback hit, and one sack against USC.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The Oregon sophomore linebacker had five tackles and one pass breakup in the No. 12 Ducks’ 45-3 rout of Colorado on Friday.

>> Mika Tafua, Kamehameha ’15: The sophomore defensive end at Utah made five tackles with one tackle for loss as the No. 13 Utes’ defense held Oregon State to just one touchdown, winning 52-7.

>> Feleti Afemui, Maui ’17: The sophomore linebacker at Vanderbilt made seven total tackles in the Commodores’ 34-10 home loss to UNLV.

>> Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Pearl City ’18: The freshman linebacker for No. 25 Washington had three tackles in the Huskies’ 51-27 win over Arizona. The win brought Washington to 5-2 and returned them to the AP rankings at No. 25.

>> Jerusalem To’oto’o, Waianae ’17: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore wideout made two catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns in a 68-30 win at Lewis & Clark.

>> Rudy Keopuhiwa, Waianae ’17: The sophomore defensive lineman for Whitworth (Wash.) made four tackles, two for loss, and one sack in the Pirates’ 68-30 blowout win against Lewis & Clark.

WOMENS’ SOCCER

>> Karlin Wurlitzer, Mililani ’18: The Idaho State sophomore defender scored one goal, her second of the season, off two shots on target in a 2-1 win against Idaho on Sunday.

>> Ana Rivera, Castle ’18: The sophomore defender came off Northern Arizona’s bench to score a goal off two shots in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Northern Colorado.

>> Shayla Padilla, Leilehua ’17: The Oral Roberts junior midfielder scored the Golden Eagles’ lone goal off two shots in a 1-1 tie with North Dakota State on Sunday.

>> Kylee Kim-Bustillos, ‘Iolani ’17: The junior forward at Sacramento State scored a goal in the Hornets’ 2-1 win on Sunday at Portland State, her eighth of the season.

>> Nicole Olanda, Aiea ’19: The freshman defender came off the bench for Utah Valley and scored a goal in the Wolverines’ 2-0 win over California Baptist on Saturday, her first of the season.

WOMENS’ VOLLEYBALL

>> Nikki Lum, Punahou ’16: The senior setter paced Army with 22 assists and five digs as the Black Knights took down Bucknell 3-1 on Friday. She recorded a double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs on Saturday as Army swept Lehigh.

>> Ana Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’17: The junior setter for Army finished with 16 digs and five assists against Bucknell. She finished her week by leading her team with 14 digs against Lehigh.

>> Jojo Ishida, Mid-Pacific ’17: The junior libero at Cal State Bakersfield led her team with 19 digs in a 3-1 loss at UTRGV on Saturday.

>> Lillie Klemmer, Punahou ’16: The Colorado senior middle blocker tallied three kills and seven block assists in a 3-1 loss to USC on Friday.

>> Brandee Markwith, Punahou ’16: The East Carolina junior defensive specialist/libero led her team with 18 digs as the Pirates lost to Temple 3-1 on Friday. The team bounced back on Sunday to sweep UConn as she again led her team with 15 digs to go with seven assists.

>> Ka‘ehukaiiha‘amaina‘e Keala, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Eastern Washington freshman hitter tallied 12 kills and four digs in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Idaho.

>> Shali Niu, Kahuku ’18: The George Mason sophomore opposite hitter had seven kills, three aces and two block assists as the Patriots were swept by Dayton on Friday.

>> Sandra Zeng, Punahou ’17: The Harvard junior outside hitter/defensive specialist led her team with 12 digs and had four service aces in Saturday’s loss to Cornell.

>> Kayla Afoa, Kamehameha ’17: The Nevada junior outside hitter had nine kills, nine digs and two service aces in the Wolf Pack’s five-set win over San Jose State on Tuesday. She capped off her week with a double-double, tallying 13 kills, 13 digs and four block assists in Thursday’s four-set loss to Air Force.

>> Kili Robins, Kamehameha ’18: The sophomore outside hitter at Nevada tallied ten kills and six digs against the Falcons.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The freshman setter at No. 3 Pittsburgh led all players with 36 assists in Friday’s sweep of Syracuse. She finished her weekend by again leading all players with 44 assists to go along with eight digs as the Panthers swept Boston College on Sunday.

>> Carey Williams, Kahuku ’17: The Portland junior defensive specialist/libero led all players with 22 digs in the Pilots’ 3-2 win over Pacific (Calif.) on Thursday. She finished her weekend with seven assists and 18 digs in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Saint Mary’s.

>> Shayla Hoeft, Seabury Hall ’16: The senior middle blocker at Portland tallied 10 kills and eight block assists against Pacific (Calif.) and had 17 kills versus Saint Mary’s.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’18: The San Francisco sophomore setter led her team with 23 assists and added five digs in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to No. 9 BYU. She finished her weekend by leading her team with 22 assists and seven digs to go with four kills as the Dons were swept by San Diego.

>> Kailee Kurokawa, Hilo ’18: The Seattle sophomore setter/defensive specialist had 38 assists and 13 digs in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Chicago State. She had her second double-double of the weekend and the third of her career with 52 assists and 11 digs in the Redhawks’ 3-2 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. She finished her strong week with 29 assists in Monday’s 3-0 loss to California Baptist.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The sophomore setter for No. 4 Texas led all players with 35 assists and had eight digs as the Longhorns won at Kansas State 3-0 on Wednesday. She capped her week with 34 assists, six digs, and four aces in Saturday’s sweep of Oklahoma.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ’19: The freshman outside hitter at UNLV had 11 digs as the Rebels took down Utah State 3-0 on Thursday. She added a double-double on Saturday with 13 kills and 21 digs in a 3-2 win over Boise State.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ’19: The UNLV freshman libero/defensive specialist tallied 20 digs in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Boise State.

>> Saige Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The Utah sophomore setter had 47 assists in the No. 18 Utes’ sweep of UCLA on Friday. She gathered a double-double with 52 assists and 14 digs on Sunday as the Utes took down USC 3-2. The

>> Phoebe Grace, Kahuku ’17: The sophomore middle blocker had three kills to go with one solo block and eight block assists against UCLA. She added five kills and led her team with three solo blocks versus USC.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ’19: The Utah State freshman setter had a double-double in the Aggies’ 3-2 win at New Mexico, tallying 21 assists and 11 digs on Saturday.

>> Syenna Masaki, Kalaheo ’17: The UTEP junior setter led her team with 15 assists in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Alabama Birmingham. She again led her team on Sunday with 30 assists to go with six digs in the Miners’ sweep of Louisiana Tech.

>> Jojo Kruize, Moanalua ’16: The Western Illinois senior outside hitter tallied 12 kills and nine digs on Sunday as the Leathernecks swept Oral Roberts.

>> Siani Yamaguchi, Kalaheo ’16: The senior setter for Winthrop (S.C.) posted a double-double with 43 assists and 21 digs in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at Charlotte. She finished her week with 20 assists, five digs and six kills as the Eagles bounced back to defeat Gardner-Webb 3-0 on Friday.

>> Tihani Ehia, Castle ’18: The New England College sophomore was named the New England Collegiate Conference player of the week on Tuesday for the second week in a row. Ehia averaged 3.29 kills and 2.57 digs per set in two matches. She posted a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs in a loss to St. Joseph’s of Maine and became the only player in conference history to have 200 kills and 200 digs in the same season.

