Hawaii Grown: Around the nation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis ’17: Alabama’s junior quarterback completed 21 of 34 passes for 293 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception as the No. 1 Crimson Tide took down Texas A&M 47-28. Read more

