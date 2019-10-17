3 Kauai schools put on lockdown due to threat

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

DOE spokeswoman Lindsay Chambers says the lockdown has been lifted for Kapaa High School and Kapaa Elementary School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Three schools in Kapaa on Kauai are on lockdown this morning due to an alleged threat.

Kapaa High School posted online that as of 9:15 a.m., the school was in lockdown.

The message simply said: “Kapaa High School is in lockdown as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday Oct. 17. Please do not pick up your children. More info coming later.” A new message at 10 a.m. said: “Everyone here is safe and police are investigating.”

Kapaa Elementary School also posted online that it was in lockdown due to the high school situation.

“All students are safe,” said the school on its website. “Please do not come to campus. We will post information as we know more.”

DOE spokeswoman Lindsay Chambers said that the elementary school, which is a neighbor of the high school, was on lockdown as a precaution. Law enforcement is on site at the high school, conducting an investigation, she said.

“We want parents to be reassured that law enforcement is there,” she said, “and the safety of their child is of the utmost importance.”

She said notifications were sent out via the school messenger system, and will be used to communicate updates, including when the lockdown is lifted.

DOE Kauai Complex Area superintendent Bill Arakaki also sent out a notice that said: “The administration was made aware this morning of an alleged threat made towards Kapaa High School. The Kauai Police Department has been contacted and is currently investigating. Out of the abundance of caution, a security plan was initiated and Kapaa Elementary and Kapaa High Schools are currently in lockdown. For the safety of our students, staff, and law enforcement investigating the situation, we ask that parents do not come to campus to pick up their child.”

St. Catherine School, which is located near the other schools, is also currently on lockdown.

Kauai Police said officers will remain on all three campuses until the threat has been cleared.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.