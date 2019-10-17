comscore Federal prosecutors offer Katherine Kealoha plea deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal prosecutors offer Katherine Kealoha plea deal

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have offered to reduce their recommendation for the length of Katherine Kealoha’s imprisonment by a few years and will dismiss multiple charges against her if she agrees to plead guilty to two felony counts. Read more

