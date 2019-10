The Kauai Veterans Day Parade is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 2, in Kapaa. Read more

The Kauai Veterans Day Parade is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 2, in Kapaa.

It will start at 9:30 a.m. at Makaha Road (across from Kapaa All Saints Episcopal Church) onto Kuhio Highway and end at Kapaa Beach Park, on Niu Street. There will be road closures by the Kauai Police Department beginning at 9 a.m.

All side streets and roads along the parade route will be closed to traffic.