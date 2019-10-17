comscore Pearl City sweeps Kalani to capture first OIA volleyball title since 1997 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pearl City sweeps Kalani to capture first OIA volleyball title since 1997

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Pearl City used a tenacious middle attack Wednesday night to wrap up its first volleyball championship since 1997. Read more

