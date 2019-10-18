Downed electrical pole closes Kamehameha Highway along North Shore

Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions between Velzyland and Waialee beach due to downed electrical pole and live wires across the roadway.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions between Velzyland and Waialee beach due to downed electrical pole and live wires across the roadway.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.