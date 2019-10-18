Letter: Crystal meth a cause of rising homelessness

One of the cheapest and easiest street drugs to manufacture, it only takes one use and you are hooked for life. Read more

Recent letters to the editor have attempted to blame the nation’s homeless problems on Republicans and Democrats (“Shrinking tax revenues hurt homeless services,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 16; “Homelessness increased with Democrats in power,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17).

What was overlooked is the real reason for homelessness: the rise in crystal methamphetamine use over the last 30 years.

One of the cheapest and easiest street drugs to manufacture, it only takes one use and you are hooked for life. Often called the “devil’s dust,” it takes over the lives of users who crave nothing more than to get their next fix.

Close relatives get tired of having their property stolen to be sold by their “homeless” relatives, so they put them out on the street.

Yes, the problem is politicians because they fail to see the real reasons for homelessness.

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

