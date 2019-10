It is worth celebrating the $6.5 million federal grant that will be awarded to the University of Hawaii Cancer Center. Read more

It is worth celebrating the $6.5 million federal grant that will be awarded to the University of Hawaii Cancer Center, an allotment to support construction of a research facility giving an estimated 100-200 patients annually access to clinical trials.

But securing ongoing funds is never a sure thing. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono also noted in the announcement that she signed a letter objecting to a proposed administration cut in grant funding. Political clashes are part of the research landscape, too.