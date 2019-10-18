comscore Embattled Russell Yamanoha no longer with HART | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Embattled Russell Yamanoha no longer with HART

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

A Honolulu rail agency employee who pleaded guilty last month to helping rig a union election in a previous career no longer works for the city. Read more

Previous Story
Katherine Kealoha still considering plea deal

Scroll Up