comscore Hawaii unemployment rate holds at 2.7% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii unemployment rate holds at 2.7%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate remained steady at 2.7% in September, but the labor force shrank to its lowest level in nearly six years. Read more

Previous Story
Katherine Kealoha still considering plea deal

Scroll Up