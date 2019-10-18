Ahmed Ali leaves Hawaii basketball team due to health issue

The Hawaii basketball team’s backcourt suffered a setback with the loss of guard Ahmed Ali.

Ali, who transferred from Washington State in August, has been diagnosed with a medical condition that prevents him from playing for the Rainbow Warriors this season. Ali withdrew from school and was scheduled to return to his family home in Toronto on Wednesday night.

“My next move is just being healthy and figuring it out from there,” said Ali, who declined to disclose the specifics of the condition during a telephone interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Ali, who is 5 feet 11, was expected to provide outside shooting, pick-and-roll opportunities and lineup options. He was a standout high school player who once scored 103 points in a game. He then played two years at a junior college before transferring to Washington State, where he started 24 games during the 2018-19 season.

Ali played well in the ’Bows’ first two practices of fall training. But prior to the start of the third practice, he was notified of the health situation. Further tests and medical evaluations determined that he would not be cleared to play for the ’Bows this season.

“I’ve been playing this game for so long,” Ali said. “After being told I wasn’t going to be able to play for the year, I was like, ‘damn.’ … The question in my head came up: ‘What’s next for me?’ ”

He said he will contemplate his options in Canada. The Warriors’ remaining guards are Drew Buggs, Eddie Stansberry, Justin Webster, Jessiya Villa and Kameron Ng. Villa, who returned from a two-year church mission in July, Webster and Ng are true freshmen. Junior Madut, who played the past two seasons at a junior college, is joining the ’Bows as a grayshirt in January.

It has not been determined when the ’Bows can replace Ali’s scholarship.

“I’m very grateful for being part of this program,” Ali said. “This is a one-of-a-kind program. It’s a family culture. The coaches do a good job making sure everyone is with each other. I’ve been to programs where some of the players were distant. Everyone here is like a family. I was enjoying my time. I met teammates I love, coaches I love. I don’t regret my decision coming here whatsoever.”

Also, post player Owen Hulland is expected be be out indefinitely with an injury.

The ’Bows play Chaminade in an exhibition on Oct. 30 in the Stan Sheriff Center. The ’Bows’ season opener is against Florida A&M on Nov. 8 in the first round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.