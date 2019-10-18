Boston Red Sox release former University of Hawaii pitcher Steven Wright

Former University of Hawaii pitcher Steven Wright was released by the Boston Red Sox today, according to a post on the team’s website.
The move makes the 35-year old Wright a free agent for 2020.
Wright, who pitched at UH (2004-‘06), used a mastery of the knuckleball to earn an American League All-Star berth in 2016. He finished that season with a career-best 13-6 record and 3.33 ERA after missing a spell due to an injury suffered while being used as a pinch runner in an interleague game.
During his career with the Red Sox, Wright appeared in 81 games with 44 of them starts. He had a 24-16 record and 3.86 ERA.
But his seven-year stay with the Red Sox was hampered by injuries and suspensions. Wright was unavailable to start the 2019 season after receiving an 80-game PED suspension. Thereafter, he was beset with injuries and made the last of his six appearances July 13.
In 2018 Wright was given a 15-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
The Red Sox acquired Wright in a 2012 trade with Cleveland.
