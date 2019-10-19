2 sought after illegal game room robbery in Kakaako

Police were looking for two unknown males today after a robbery at an illegal game room in Kakaako.
The robbers entered the Kamani Street business about 4:45 this morning and brandished a weapon, police said. Radio communications said the males had handguns.
The males fled in a getaway vehicle and their whereabouts were unknown, police said.
Officers opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.