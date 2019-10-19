No foul play after 2 dead found in Punchbowl apartment, police say

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Punchbowl apartment.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, an 87-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were found in a recent state of decomposition inside a Lunalilo Street apartment, police said. The two were last seen July 1.
Police said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Officers opened two unattended death investigations.
