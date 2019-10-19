Water main break closes Diamond Head State Monument

Diamond Head State Monument is closed today because of a water main break, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.
Park staff and officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will remain at the entrance gate to let visitors know about the closure.
DLNR said it is unknown how long the repairs will take and when the park will reopen.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.