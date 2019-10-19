comscore Water main break closes Diamond Head State Monument | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Water main break closes Diamond Head State Monument

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017 An aerial view of the east face of Diamond Head State Monument looking west toward Waikiki.

Diamond Head State Monument is closed today because of a water main break, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Park staff and officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will remain at the entrance gate to let visitors know about the closure.

DLNR said it is unknown how long the repairs will take and when the park will reopen.

