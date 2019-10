If Gabbard is in the next debate, I’d like someone to ask her… Read more

As a former ardent supporter of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, I was a little dismayed when she emailed her supporters about possibly boycotting this most recent debate. I donated money to her specifically for her to meet the criteria to be on that debate. Had she not debated, she would have been guilty of fraud and taking money under false pretenses.

If Gabbard is in the next debate, I’d like someone to ask her: If you became president of the United States and commander in chief, how would you handle derogatory and insulting statements from officers in the military? Because that is exactly what she has done.

Joseph DuPont

Towanda, Penn.

