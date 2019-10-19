Woman injured in Kalihi shooting

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was injured this morning by a gunshot in Kalihi.
Police said the man was arguing with the woman when a gun went off and the woman was hit by a round. She was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Responding officers arrested the man on Elua Street at 6:35 a.m. for investigation of second-degree attempted murder.
