comscore Clash intensifies over Kahuku wind farm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Clash intensifies over Kahuku wind farm

  • By Andrew Gomes, Rosemarie Bernardo and Mark Ladao agomes@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Peaceful protests, arrests and a dangerous act that stalled traffic and cut electricity to about 1,000 customers spread across the North Shore on Friday in the biggest clash yet over a controversial planned wind farm in Kahuku. Read more

Previous Story
EPA delays removal of lead-contaminated soil under Kalihi street

Scroll Up