American Savings Bank has announced the following new hires:

>> Andrei Plotnick is a new financial consultant for American Insurance and Investments at American Savings Bank. He has seven years of planning and investments experience. Plotnick also has licenses for health and life insurance, and holds securities registrations for Series 7, 24 and 66.

>> Steve Schaefle is a new financial consultant for American Insurance and Investments at American Savings Bank. He serves Hawaii island customers and has life and health insurance licenses, and holds securities registrations for Series 7 and 66. Schaefle previously worked in Hilo for Edward Jones.

>> Johnny He is a business banking officer for American Savings Bank. He has experience in commercial real estate, development and consumer mortgage, small business as well as real estate investment.