Plea deal is offered to arrested TMT protesters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Plea deal is offered to arrested TMT protesters

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Attorney General’s Office has offered a plea deal to protesters who were arrested in July for blocking Mauna Kea Access Road that would dispose of their cases if each pays a $100 fine. Read more

