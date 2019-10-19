comscore University of Hawaii Game Day: Air Force at Rainbow Warriors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii Game Day: Air Force at Rainbow Warriors

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While the Falcons are known as ball hogs on offense, the defense is a large contributor to the clock dominance. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 18

Scroll Up