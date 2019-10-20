29-year-old charged after using knife during shoplifting attempt, police say

A 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery after police said he pulled a knife on store employees during a shoplifting attempt in Kapolei.

Ikona Zulueta Asato was charged Saturday night with first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $15,000.

Police said Asato took merchandise from a store without payment about 7 p.m. Friday, then pulled out a knife and tried to stab employees when they tried to stop him from leaving.

He fled on foot, but was located by police nearby and arrested at Kapolei Commons, 4450 Kapolei Parkway.