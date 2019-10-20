High-speed crash ends with 1 dead, 1 arrested on Maui

A 38-year-old Wailuku man was arrested Sunday after leaving the scene of a high-speed crash that sent a sports car careening through a construction site and killed the driver’s passenger in South Kihei, Maui police said.

Police identified the passenger, who was ejected and died at the scene, as Gregory E. Rawlerson, of Wailuku.

Police said speed and drugs are considered factors in the crash.

About 3 a.m., the driver was heading northbound in a 1999 Ford Mustang on South Kihei Road when he lost control south of Kaonoulu Street, police said.

The Mustang left the road, barreled through construction fencing at the old Maui Lu construction site, and continued uncontrollably until it crashed into some construction material. It came to a rest upside down on a pile of lumber.

Police said the driver left the scene on foot and was met by officers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he had gone for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was arrested about 10 a.m. today for investigation of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, fleeing the scene of a crash, excessive speeding, and reckless driving.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.

This was Maui’s 17th traffic fatality in 2018, compared to 15 at this time last year.