Man critically injured in stabbing near Kapahulu library

A 45-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed near the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
Police said a 58-year-old man stabbed the younger man with a knife about 4 p.m.
EMS responded to the rear of the library, at 400 Kapahulu Ave., and treated the victim for an apparent stab wound to the lower extremity. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, EMS said.
Police arrested the older man nearby for investigation of second-degree attempted murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.