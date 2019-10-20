Man critically injured in stabbing near Kapahulu library

A 45-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed near the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Police said a 58-year-old man stabbed the younger man with a knife about 4 p.m.

EMS responded to the rear of the library, at 400 Kapahulu Ave., and treated the victim for an apparent stab wound to the lower extremity. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

Police arrested the older man nearby for investigation of second-degree attempted murder.