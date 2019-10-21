Letters: Gigantic wind turbines a menace to Kahuku

I support the Kahuku protesters for their courage in expressing their concerns regarding wind turbines. Disappointing are some remarks that ridicule the protesters’ ethnicity and insult their education. Read more

Please visit Kahuku and see how gigantic and menacing these turbines are. How about several behind your child’s school or in Hawaii Kai?

I cautiously assume the energy is sold to Hawaiian Electric, but I have not seen any decrease in my monthly bill. Corporate mainland Goliath carpetbaggers are endangering our islands, but worst is the cannibalism of our keiki o ka aina government leadership that approves such permits without comprehensive community input. Quid pro quo?

Renee Ornellas

Pupukea

