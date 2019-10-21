comscore Letters: Gigantic wind turbines a menace to Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters: Gigantic wind turbines a menace to Kahuku

I support the Kahuku protesters for their courage in expressing their concerns regarding wind turbines. Disappointing are some remarks that ridicule the protesters’ ethnicity and insult their education. Read more

