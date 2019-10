Is it appropriate to say at this point that the Mauna Kea protests have set a precedent? Read more

Is it appropriate to say at this point that the Mauna Kea protests have set a precedent? With the events surrounding Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo and the Kahuku wind turbine project, we now have three projects in the works for several years that have been halted by protests.

Is this the end of development in Hawaii? Are we willing to sacrifice the second-largest industry in the state, construction, for the wants and whims of mob rule and political correctness?

We stand to lose much more than a telescope.

John Souza

Kuliouou

