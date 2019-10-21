Letters: Rights of all citizens deserve protection

I am a strong advocate of all rights guaranteed under our Constitution. I am also an advocate of law and order. Read more

I am a strong advocate of all rights guaranteed under our Constitution. I am also an advocate of law and order.

Under the Constitution, laws apply to everyone, regardless of race or religion. I am therefore baffled when protesters obstruct other people’s rights without facing any consequences.

Going to work, to pray, to school, to play, and even shopping are a citizen’s rights in this country. However, far too often, I’ve seen on the news that roads are blocked by protesters, and normal life and citizens’ rights are obstructed.

When protesters disrupt the normal order of life, and cost taxpayers $10 million for safety and security while doing so, that is not a right, that is anarchy — and now the tactic is proliferating. When are our leaders going to enforce the law? It may not be popular, but it is their job.

Raymond Trombley

McCully-Moiliili

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.