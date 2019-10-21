Letters: Russia may undermine Democratic nominee

Is U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a Russian asset?

In 2003, Gabbard joined the Hawaii National Guard. In 2004, she served for one year in a medical unit at the second-largest air base in Iraq, north of Baghdad. It boasted a cinema, Olympic-sized pool, Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s chicken.

In 2008, Gabbard served for one year in Kuwait as a military police officer helping train the Kuwait National Guard. In 2015, she was promoted to major.

In 2017, she decided to go to Syria and meet dictator Bashar Assad, giving Gabbard nationwide name recognition — her only reason for meeting a murdering dictator.

Gabbard attacked President Barack Obama for refusing to say, “Islamic extremists.” She is now a regular on Fox News. She makes appearances on Tucker Carlson/Fox News after each debate, and they laugh and smile.

For Russia, the best tool is an “independent” who has no chance of winning, but will take away votes from the Democratic nominee who can beat President Donald Trump.

Dennis Chaquette

Keaau, Hawaii island

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.