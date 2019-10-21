comscore No. 22 Hawaii rallies past UC Davis to celebrate Sheriff Center anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 22 Hawaii rallies past UC Davis to celebrate Sheriff Center anniversary

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

Robyn Ah Mow knows her way around cake. Twenty-five years ago, Hawaii’s then-sophomore setter helped cap the opening night of the Special Events Arena by making sure coach Dave Shoji had his cake and ate it too … some of it smashed in his face. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 20
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 21

Scroll Up