Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa undergoes successful ‘TightRope’ ankle surgery

“TightRope” ankle surgery on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was successful but, “There is no real timeline for his return,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said today.

Tagovialoa’s high right ankle was injured in the first half Saturday’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee and he underwent surgery Sunday.

The hope in Alabama is that Tagovailoa will be available for the Crimson Tide’s Nov. 9 SEC West Division showdown with second-ranked Louisiana State (7-0). No.1-ranked Alabama (7-0) plays Arkansas (2-5) Saturday and has an open date Nov. 2.

At his weekly press conference today in Tuscaloosa, Saban said, “The expectation is (Tagovailoa) will be non-weight bearing for several days and then he’ll be able to come back as his rehab allows him. We’re hopeful that in a 10-day period, he’ll be back being able to do active-type rehab, and we’ll see how it goes from there. But these things are pretty unpredictable at this point.”

Tagovailoa underwent a so-called “tightrope” procedure. Technically known as the “Knotless Syndesmosis TightRope Implant System,” the procedure uses a high strength suture instead of traditional metal screws.

It was the same surgery the Saint Louis School graduate had in December on his left ankle and after being injured against Georgia in the SEC Championship game. He was able to return for the Dec. 29 College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma.

As a result of not being able to finish Saturday’s game, Tagovailoa dropped to third in the Heisman Trophy odds this week behind LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, oddsmakers said.

BetOnline.ag had Tagovailoa at 3/1 after being 4/7 last week. Burrow is 5/4 and Hurts 2/1 this week.

Mac Jones, who replaced Tagovailoa against Tennessee, will start Saturday. Tua’s younger brother, Taulia, a freshman, will be Jones’ backup.