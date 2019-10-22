Man, 36, dies at Maunalua Bay

A 36-year-old man died today after becoming unresponsive in the water at Maunalua Bay on Oahu, according to Emergency Medical Services.
At about noon, EMS arrived and assisted with a death pronouncement for a man who was participating in an ocean recreational activity at the bay when he became unresponsive.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.